White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023: See the Stars on the Red Carpet 

A political party! The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is almost upon Us and some of the biggest names in Hollywood and government are expected to attend.

This year’s soirée is set to take place on Saturday, April 29, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. As expected, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to appear at the glitzy event, which is held to support the work of journalists as well as provide scholarships for the next generation of storytellers. Along with the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglass Emhoff, will be in attendance.

Additional guests include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, per Deadline. Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix plan to enjoy the evening as guests of DailyMail.com, the publication announced on Monday, April 24.

The ceremony comes after 37-year-old Madix’s very public split with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their Pump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss. “I’m so thrilled and honored to be invited by DailyMail.com,” Madix said in a statement to the outlet. “I watch the dinner on TV every year and have always dreamed of being there in person.”

Vanderpump, 62, echoed similar sentiments. “I don’t know what’s more complicated, reality television or politics — I guess I’ll find out on Saturday evening,” she joked. “I’m delighted to be attending this year’s White House Correspondents Association dinner.”

The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will host the gathering, cracking jokes with audience members after President Biden’s standup segment. Traditionally, current presidents take the stage during the event with humorous one-liners. When President Donald Trump was in office, however, he opted to skip the dinners.

Wood, 44, hinted about who he’ll target with his jokes during the night, telling CNN in a Friday, April 28, interview, “I’ve got to talk about everything this week. There was a lot of stuff that happened this week. Many things that happened this week, and those things have to be discussed in a fair way, in a very way.”

He added: “Trust me, I’m not [going] to lose my job. I’m not trying to get in trouble. OK, that’s the most important part of the correspondents’ dinner: Leave employed.”

Last year’s festivity was hosted by Trevor Noah and attended by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The former couple — who called it quits in August 2022 after less than one year of dating — made their red carpet debut as an item before heading inside the venue.

