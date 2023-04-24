Karma’s a relaxing thought! Maren Morris slammed Tucker Carlson after hearing news of his exit from Fox News.

“Happy Monday, MotherTucker,” the country star, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 24, alongside a screenshot from a September 2022 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight that referred to her as a “lunatic country music person.” As the image was displayed, Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” played in the background.

“‘Karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not,” Swift, 33, croons on the track.

Morris then uploaded a second image that featured the words “the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens” over a rainbow graphic.

Drama between the “Bones” singer and TV personality, 54, began last fall when Carlson interviewed Brittany Aldean after she made headlines for making transphobic comments via social media.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2022, alongside a beauty tutorial.

The influencer, 34 — who shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3, with husband Jason Aldean — caught heat from various celebrities for the remarks. Morris, for her part, chimed in via Twitter, referring to the North Carolina native as a “scumbag human,” adding, “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany, meanwhile, doubled down via her Instagram Stories later that day. “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” she alleged at the time. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Carlson, 54, then invited Brittany on his show the following month to discuss the feud, calling Morris “some kind of fake country music singer” who “attacked” the Brittany & Kasi store owner.

The political analyst’s comments seemingly served as inspiration for Morris, who created a line of T-shirts that raised more than $150,000 to benefit trans groups over time. The “Middle” artist also made herself into a popular meme, using the verbiage to craft a faux Halloween costume of herself in October 2022.

Morris’ dig at the California native on Monday came just hours after Fox News announced that Carlson’s time at the network had come to an end.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” a statement read at the time.

The network noted that the anchor’s last episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight aired on Friday, April 21, and that the vacant time slot will feature rotating personality until a new host is named. (According to NBC, Carlson signed off Friday’s episode stating he would be back on the air on Monday.)

The Crossfire alum’s abrupt exit comes less than a week after Fox News Channel reached a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion claimed they were owed damages due to Fox News knowingly airing false claims about their role in the 2020 election. Carlson, for his part, was among the hosts and executives that were questioned as part of the lawsuit.

According to Dominion’s attorney, Justin Nelson, the case was settled for $787.5 million.

Fox, meanwhile, addressed the legal settlement in a statement earlier this month, which read, “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Carlson has yet to publicly address his exit from Fox News.