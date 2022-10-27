Cashing in on her good name! Maren Morris once again reclaimed her “Lunatic Country Music Person” title after Fox News labeled her with the moniker amid her fe​ud with Brittany Aldean.

The Grammy winner, 32, got into the Halloween spirit — and threw major shade — while sharing her take on the Spirit Halloween costume meme on Thursday, October 27.

“Lunatic Country Music Person,” read the mockup of the costume design, which featured a photo of Morris performing. The fake getup, which the “Bones” singer shared via Instagram, comes with a “Tambourine, inclusive fans, pickleball paddle [and] beef with transphobes.”

The only accessory missing? “Tall guy not included,” the image read, seemingly referring to her husband, Ryan Hurd. (The couple, who have been married since March 2018, are the proud parents of 2-year-old son Hayes.)

“S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N,” Morris captioned the meme, which was instantly met with praise by her fellow stars, including Mandy Moore and Julia Michaels.

“Genius,” the This Is Us alum, 38, commented. “I am obsessed with you for this,” wrote the “Issues” singer, 28. Cassadee Pope — who initially called out Aldean, 33, alongside Morris — replied with a crying-laughing emoji.

The country singer and the social media influencer — who is married to country star Jason Aldean — got into a war of words in August after Brittany posted an Instagram beauty tutorial with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life✌🏼.” (Her husband, 45, for his part, commented, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂.”)

Morris clapped back via Twitter, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Days later, Brittany — who shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3 — with the “If I Didn’t Love You” singer — took to Instagram to claim her “words have been taken out of context” and launch a collection of shirts in the wake of the drama.

“Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW,” she wrote, showing off new “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” sweatshirts that were written in Barbie font as a nod to Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” comments.

During the blogger’s appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the controversial host referred to Morris as “some kind of fake country music singer.” The network also aired a photo of her above the banner “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

Morris, for her part, also didn’t waste any time in putting together a merch line about the feud.

“*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram in early September, showing off the “Lunatic Country Music Person” design that also featured the Trans Lifeline crisis hotline phone number. “All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program 🌈.”