Not here for it. Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope spoke out against Brittany Aldean (née Kerr)’s transphobic remarks — and celebrities are taking sides in the feud.

Jason Aldean’s wife sparked controversy on August 23, 2022, when sharing a beauty tutorial video with a caption that read, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life✌🏼.” While her husband joked right back — “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂,” he commented on the clip — Pope and Morris took issue with the vlogger’s comments and didn’t hesitate to clap back.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” the American Idol alum tweeted in response three days later. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.” Pope added that she had “stopped following” the University of Alabama alum “a long time ago.”

For her part, Morris didn’t hold back, either. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Bones” artist tweeted, following up Pope’s own tweets and referencing the January 6, 2022, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Brittany doubled down on her comments via Instagram on August 26, calling parents who allow their trans children to transition “one of the worst evils.” She also took issue with the children themselves, using her own kids with Jason — son Memphis, born in December 2017 and daughter Navy, born in February 2019 — as an example. “The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children,” she argued.

The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer came to his wife’s defense the following day, specifically referring to the Grammy winner’s insurrection dig. “MY Barbie,” he replied.

Ryan Hurd also stepped into the fray to praise his own wife.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” the singer-songwriter tweeted, adding, “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them.”

In addition to the two husbands’ remarks, celebrities like Candace Owens, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and more have reacted to the drama and picked sides in the feud.

