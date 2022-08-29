Country strong! Jason Aldean‘s relationship with wife Brittany Aldean started with a scandal — and the couple has continued to spark controversy over the years.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” artist had been married to Jessica Ussery for more than 10 years when he was caught getting cozy with Brittany at a bar in September 2012. He issued a public statement about what went down with the aspiring singer, who was a contestant on American Idol season 11.

“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” Jason wrote in a lengthy Facebook apology at the time. “I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story.”

The “You Make It Easy” crooner added that he was sorry for “embarrassing my family and myself” and letting down his fans. Less than one year later, the Georgia native filed for divorce from Ussery in April 2013, shortly after Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s split.

“There were obvious problems before the bar kiss, but he finally left earlier this year,” a source exclusively revealed, adding that the high school sweethearts quietly separated in January 2013.

Jason cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the duo’s breakup in his divorce petition.

“This is a really tough time for my entire family,” he told Us in an April 2013 statement. “Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority.”

Jason and his now-ex-wife share daughters Keeley and Kendal. Two years after he married Brittany in March 2015, the “She’s Country” crooner announced the pair had a little one on the way. Their first child together, son Memphis, arrived that December. Daughter Navy was born in February 2019.

Learning from his past ups and downs, the “Got What I Got” artist opened up about his commitment to his family in January 2020. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now,” he exclusively told Us at the time, noting that he was trying to “scale back” on touring to focus on “spending a little more time at home.”

He added: “I still love what I do. I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”

Scroll down to relive the duo’s ups and downs over the years: