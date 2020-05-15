Stepmom Brittany Aldean Feels Like ‘Big Sister’ to Jason Aldean’s Daughters

A different dynamic! When it comes to stepparenting, Brittany Aldean has a special relationship with Jason Aldean’s daughters.

“I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun,” the former cheerleader, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 14, of Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “I do love the fact that they’re a little bit older because it’s so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She’s going through things now that I can really relate to.”

The American Idol alum went on to admit that “being a stepparent is a difficult” role. She explained to Us, “Sometimes it’s a thankless position, but I’m very, very fortunate in the fact that the girls are awesome. They love me, I love them. We get along very well. I’m really thankful that they’re the ones that I’m in this position with.”

Jason, 43, and his ex-wife Jessica Ussery’s girls actually sent Brittany “the best Mother’s Day messages,” she gushed.

Coparenting with Ussery, 40, has been “kind of hard” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We didn’t see his daughters for about a month because it was the beginning of the whole issue,” the North Carolina native told Us. “We didn’t really know what was going on at that house, and they didn’t really know what was going on at ours. For a little bit, it was just like, ‘Stay put, we will see you. We just got to let this thing die down.’”

She and Jason quarantined with their kids — Memphis, 2, and Navy, 15 months — and saw Keeley and Kendyl when they were safe. “It’s definitely difficult because you’re trying to not get your household sick, and so is everyone else,” Brittany said.

The University of Alabama graduate is really thankful for South Beach amid the stay-at-home orders, she told Us, explaining, “We walk about two and a half miles in the morning and then we just try to eat really well throughout the day. Thank the Lord for South Beach. We’re trying to eat as healthy as possible because we’re not able to go to a gym and exercise that much.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi