A CMAs icon! While Maren Morris may have lost her category at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, she won the best entrance of the night.

“BYOB CMA 🥂,” the “Middle” songstress, 32, captioned a Wednesday, November 9, TikTok video as she sauntered backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Morris stunned in a low-cut black gown with a long necklace while holding a bottle of champagne.

To complete her appearance, the Texas native waved to the camera as Taylor Swift’s “Karma” played in the background.

“Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?” the Cats actress, 32, crooned in the clip. “Sweet like honey, karma is a cat.”

Morris’ appearance at the 56th annual CMAs comes shortly after she revealed that she was skipping the ceremony despite an Album of the Year nomination.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” Morris told the Los Angeles Times in September, referring to her social media drama with Brittany Aldean. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She added at the time: “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin,” she shared. “I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

The 33-year-old boutique owner — who is married to Jason Aldean — made headlines earlier this year after comparing her childhood “tomboy” phase to gender transitions. Morris, for her part, swiftly clapped back at Brittany’s transphobic message.

“If it’s confusing to you, it’s because you think we’re ‘fighting’ over politics. We’re not. This isn’t political,” the “Bones” singer, who shares 2-year-old son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, tweeted in August. “We’re calling someone out for being transphobic and thinking it’s hilarious. It isn’t.”

Brittany and Morris continued to go back and forth via social media, each continuing to back their own positions.

“I was extremely surprised. I, in saying my response, I never thought that there was anything wrong with it,” the YouTube personality, who shares two children with the 45-year-old country crooner, defended her remarks on Tucker Carlson Tonight in September. “I think I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough.”

Brittany and Jason, who have not publicly made amends with Morris, also attended Wednesday’s ceremony. While the trio were all spotted at the Bridgestone Arena, they appeared to keep their distance.

“Showin’ up just in time to save the show,” a social media user replied to Morris’ TikTok. Another added, referring to one of her jabs at Brittany’s blonde locks: “Slay those insurrection Barbies, queen.”

A third TikTok user paid homage to Swift’s lyrics, replying: “Karma is using your voice for good and being inclusive for ALL country music fans.”