Striking back. Brittany Aldean — the wife of singer Jason Aldean — shared a message about sticking to your guns after country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope called her out for her alleged transphobia.

“If you are silent about your beliefs because you’re worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is,” a post by Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck read. Brittany, 33, shared the message via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 28.

The post continued: “When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”

The initial drama occurred earlier this month when the beauty vlogger — who married the 45-year-old “Big Green Tractor” singer in 2015 – shared a makeup tutorial via Instagram, in which she compared her former tomboy personality to someone in the process of transitioning.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” the North Carolina captioned her video on Tuesday, August 23, which shared footage of how she puts her beauty looks together.

Jason — with whom she shares Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3 — replied, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂.”

Days later, both Morris, 32, and Pope, 33, had some choice words about the post.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope tweeted on Friday, August 26, “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

The former Voice winner further noted that while she had “stopped following” Brittany’s account “a long time ago,” she “couldn’t help but address” the situation after a friend shared the social media post.

Morris chimed in with her take, commenting on Pope’s tweet. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Middle” songstress tweeted on Friday, referring to the January riot at the Capitol following the presidential election.

A few hours later, the influencer responded to the country crooners via her Instagram Stories.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany stated Friday, tagging Pope’s account. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

She continued: “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”