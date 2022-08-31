Amid Brittany Aldean (née Kerr)’s ongoing social media drama, she is setting the record straight on her intentions.

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week 🙄,” Aldean, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 31. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW.”

Aldean — who wed Jason Aldean in March 2015 — and business partner Kasi Rosa dropped a new collection of merchandise on Wednesday. The line, inspired by Barbie dolls and Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” clapback, features a sweatshirt that reads “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.”

“Through this launch, we will be giving back to and supporting @operationlightshine in [an] effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking 🙌🏼,” Brittany added in her social media upload.

The newly dropped collection — which is currently available at the Brittany and Kasi online boutique — features shirts and sweatshirts that say “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.” They are also selling an insulated red Solo cup that reads, “Unapologetically Conservative.”

Brittany and sister-in-law Rosa, 35, decided to include the phrase “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” on the pieces since “that’s how we feel,” which she explained via Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Leave the kids alone,” the blogger — who shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3, with Jason, 45 — added. “Thank you so much for your support. … We love you!”

Brittany previously made headlines earlier this month after she compared her “tomboy phase” to that of someone transitioning. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” she wrote via Instagram on August 23, alongside a beauty tutorial.

Brittany’s caption soon caught flak from country singers Morris, 32, and Cassadee Pope, as the trio traded heated messages on social media.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Bones” singer, 32, tweeted on Friday, August 26, referring to Brittany’s blonde hair and the January 6 riot at the Capitol after the presidential election.

The social media influencer then responded to their accusations after they claimed her initial remarks were transphobic.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany claimed in an Instagram Story statement later on Friday. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

She continued: “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. … Until then, leave children alone!”

The YouTube personality later received several supportive messages from her country community, including her husband. “MY Barbie,” the “Dirt Road Anthem” musician commented on one of Brittany’s Friday Instagram posts about the feud’s aftermath.

Ryan Hurd, for his part, defended wife Morris.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” the 35-year-old “Chasing After You” crooner — who married Morris in March 2018 — tweeted on Saturday, August 27. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Since the back-and-forth drama, Brittany has remained steadfast in her beliefs.

“If you are silent about your beliefs because you’re worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is,” she reshared a quote by Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28. “When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”