An inside look into the royal family of country crooning! Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean have spoken fondly of parenting their blended brood of six over the years.

While the couple may be experts at coparenting now, the country star was previously married to high school sweetheart Jessica Ussery for more than 10 years. The two share daughters Keeley and Kendyl, who were born in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

In September 2012, however, the “Burnin it Down” singer made headlines when he was seen cozying up to Brittany at a bar. Following the scandal, Jason took to social media to apologize for the indiscretion.

“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” he revealed in a lengthy Facebook apology at the time. “I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story.”

Jason also wrote that he was sorry for “embarrassing my family and myself,” noting that the pair would “always make our daughters our No. 1 priority.” In April 2013, the “You Make it Easy” artist filed for divorce from Ussery, shortly after Us Weekly broke the news of their split.

In March 2015, Jason and Brittany tied the knot in Mexico. “Today has been the best day of my life,” the former American Idol contestant told Us in a statement following the couple’s nuptials. “I feel like the luckiest woman to have been able to marry my best friend.”

The duo welcomed their first child together, son Memphis, in December 2017. “So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Jason wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid.”

Two years later, their daughter Navy was born. In January 2020, the country star opened up about maintaining a work-life balance in order to be the best father to his four kids that he can be.

“Now I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” the Georgia native explained to Us at the time. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

He added: “I still love what I do. I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”

Brittany, for her part, got real about the process of building a relationship with Keeley and Kendyl, choosing to form a sisterhood-type bond as opposed to a stepmom-stepchildren dynamic.

“I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun,” she told Us in May 2020. “I do love the fact that they’re a little bit older because it’s so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She’s going through things now that I can really relate to.”

In February 2021, Jason opened up about the difficulties of having to watch his children grow up and become adults in their own right after eldest daughter Keeley turned 18.

“As a parent when u bring them home from the hospital, you just wanna do everything you can to protect them, keep them safe and raise them to have a good life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t think we realize how fast 18 years comes and goes. Keeley, I am so proud of you and the person you have grown into. Happy birthday, kiddo. We love u so much! #valentinesbaby❤️.”

