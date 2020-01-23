Striking the right balance! Jason Aldean manages to maintain a successful music career while raising four kids.

“Now I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” the country singer, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 22, while promoting his partnership with Corona Light for the summer leg of his 2020 We Back Tour. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

The Tennessee native clarified, “I still love what I do. I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”

The Grammy nominee welcomed daughters Keeley, 16, and Kendyl, 12, with his now ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Following the former couple’s 2013 split, the “You Make It Easy” singer went on to marry Brittany Kerr. He and the American Idol alum, 31, share son Memphis, 2, and daughter Navy, 11 months.

Aldean’s youngest is growing up fast and “took a couple of steps the other day.” He gushed, “We’re getting close to her walking. She’s got two and a half teeth right now, so she’s working on a full set there.”

The little one and her older brother sometimes join Aldean on tour, but he leaves that up to his wife, he told Us. “It gets a little crazy,” the songwriter explained. “But in the summer, it’s a little better because we can get them off the bus and let them run around outside, things like that. It’s fun.”

As for the “Rearview Town” crooner, he struggles with “bad eating habits” while on the road, which is why he loves Corona Light. “I think when you’re younger, you can eat truck stop food. The older you get, you can’t really do that anymore. … With Corona, if you want to have a beer after the show, I’m looking to cut calories anywhere I can. So that’s just one of the perks of Corona Light being 99 calories.”

The summer leg of Aldean’s 2020 WE BACK TOUR sponsored by Corona Light kicks off on Thursday, July 23.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe