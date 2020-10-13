What could have been! Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) shared a “fun fact” about her and Jason Aldean’s two kids.

“Both of our babies are IVF babies,” the American Idol alum, 32, captioned a Monday, October 12, Instagram photo of her 20-month-old daughter, Navy. “We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me.”

The former cheerleader went on to write that she was “talked out of that decision,” explaining, “Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?”

The North Carolina native and Jason, 43, welcomed their son, Memphis, 2, in 2017, and Navy joined the family two years later. The country singer is also the father of daughters Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 13, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery.

The Grammy nominee and his wife aren’t on the same page when it comes to expanding their family further. “I would love to [have more kids],” Brittany exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer “is done,” Brittany added at the time. “He has four, so I understand, but I would definitely do another one. We probably will not be contributing to the new [coronavirus] baby boom.”

The Tennessee native has “made it a point” to scale back his career while raising his family. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business,” he exclusively told Us in January. “I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

Jason clarified at the time: “I still love what I do. I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”