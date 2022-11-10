Date Night! Brittany and Jason Aldean Attend CMAs Amid Maren Morris Feud

Burnin’ it down! Jason Aldean enjoyed a night out at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards with wife Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) amid her ongoing feud with fellow musician Maren Morris.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, showed a united front as they stepped out in Nashville on Wednesday, November 9, to attend the country awards show.

Jason, 45, opted for an edgy look, rocking a black leather suit jacket and matching cowboy hat as he posed for photos on the red carpet. Brittany, meanwhile, dazzled in a sparkly silver lowcut dress while showing support for her man, who is nominated for Musical Event of the Year for his performance of “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood earlier this year.

The pair’s CMAs date night comes less than three months after Brittany, 34, found herself in a social media feud with Morris, 32, which began after the American Idol alum made a transphobic comment online..

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in August alongside a makeup tutorial.

Several celebrities slammed the beauty blogger for her insensitive remarks, including Cassadee Pope and Morris. The “Girl” songstress wrote via Twitter that it is “so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human,” before suggesting that Brittany just “sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” referring to the January 2021 riot in Washington, D.C. following the presidential election.

Brittany — who shares daughter son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3, with the “Dirt Road Anthem” crooner — proceeded to argue via her Instagram Story that parents shouldn’t allow children to transition until they are older.

“I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children,” she wrote at the time. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

The “Circles Around This Town” singer made it clear she didn’t agree with Brittany’s comments — and reminded the LBGTQ+ community that they had a friend in her.

“I’m just so sick of looking at absolute horses–t on the internet and people getting away with it, much less being celebrated for it,” Morris wrote via Instagram in August, asking her followers to “check on your trans friends. Check on your gay friends. Anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls–t today and feel subhuman. Check on your friends.”

Later that month, Morris and Brittany’s husbands got in on the conversation and defended their respective spouses.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” Ryan Hurd — who married the “My Church” songstress in March 2018 — tweeted on August 27. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them.”

Jason, meanwhile, shut down Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” jab by writing via social media that Brittany is “MY Barbie.”

In September, the North Carolina native addressed her previous remarks during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight. During the show, host Tucker Carlson called Morris a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer,” which the Texas native later put on a T-shirt to raise money for the nonprofit Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media program.

The drama, however, did appear to get to Morris, who confessed in September that she was thinking about skipping the CMAs amid the feud. The musician is nominated for Album of the Year for her third studio album, Humble Quest.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the “80s Mercedes” singer told the Los Angeles Times when asked about the awards show. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Scroll down to see what Brittany and Jason wore while attending the CMAs: