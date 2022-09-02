A reclamation. Maren Morris shot back at Fox News after they gave her a not-so-nice label amid her feud with Brittany Aldean.

“#Newprofilepic,” Morris, 32, wrote on Friday, September 2, via Twitter, showing a screenshot from the news show which labeled the “Girl” singer as a “lunatic country music person.”

The Texas native began feuding with Aldean, 33, earlier this month after the beauty vlogger — who married country star Jason Aldean in March 2015 — compared her “tomboy phase” to that of someone transitioning.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” she wrote via Instagram on August 23, alongside a beauty tutorial.

The influencer — who shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3 — soon caught heat on social media, with musician Cassadee Pope first slamming Brittany’s remarks as unsupportive to the LGBTQ+ community while Morris chimed in to call her a “scumbag human.”

“Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Bones” singer tweeted on Friday, August 26, referring to Brittany’s blonde hair and the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The country crooner continued in the tweet thread: “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another assh—le dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘[President Joe] Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! … F—k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.”

Brittany doubled down via her Instagram Stories later that day. “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” she alleged at the time. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Tucker Carlson then interviewed Brittany on Thursday for his eponymous nightly show to discuss the feud, calling Morris “some kind of fake country music singer” who “attacked” the North Carolina native.

“I think I’m advocating for children,” Brittany explained to Carlson, 53. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. And us — as parents … as a society, regardless of political status — should be able to sit back, speak our minds about it, and fight for these children.”

The Brittany & Kasi store owner continued by sharing that there were “people who have children” in Nashville — her city of residence — who showed “so much support.”

“We, as conservatives, have a very hard time having an opinion — especially in society today, in the media, in relationships, in the workplace,” she continued. “And it’s very, very sad, but a lot of support within Nashville and just friends and family, for sure.

Brittany went on to promote her new Barbie-inspired collection she added to the online store she co-owns with business partner Kasi Rosa. The line, inspired by Barbie dolls and Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” clap back, features a sweatshirt that reads “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.”

“Leave the kids alone,” the blogger wrote in a Wednesday, August 31, Instagram post. “Thank you so much for your support. … We love you!”