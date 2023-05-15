Having her moment. Ariana Madix made a statement while presenting at the NBC Upfronts on Monday, May 15 — which comes days before her highly-anticipated bombshell interview about all things Vanderpump Rules.

The reality star, 37, wore a neon yellow pantsuit at the New York City event, which she paired with sparkly jewelry. Madix showed off her look as she was unveiled on stage at Radio City Music Hall before presenting news about the network’s upcoming programming schedule.

Madix’s stunning appearance comes before she is set to sit down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 17, to discuss ex Tom Sandoval‘s affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. The cheating scandal originally made headlines in March when Us confirmed that Madix and Sandoval, 40, had called it quits after nearly a decade.

At the time, the TomTom co-owner and Leviss, 28, issued individual apologies to the Florida native on social media. Madix, for her part, took a brief online break before sending a thank you message to everyone who supported her amid the drama.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Madix continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

One month later, the former SUR bartender sparked romance rumors with personal trainer Daniel Wai after the couple were spotted packing on PDA at Coachella. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Madix and the New York native were “just having fun” during the outing.

“Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the insider explained, noting that the Bravo star is “not looking” for commitment after calling it quits with Sandoval. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

The couple ultimately continued to spend time together during Madix’s visits to New York City. Sandoval, for his part, wished his ex-girlfriend luck with her romantic life. “Yes, I love that,” he told TMZ in April. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules three-part reunion, Cohen, 54, hinted at Madix’s tell-all interview about the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. “You will hear from her for the first time, then,” the Bravo executive producer teased on The View earlier this month.