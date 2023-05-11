Cancel OK
Bring on the drama! The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion trailer is here — and it already delivers as the cast break down and fight about  Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

“I can’t think of two worse people,” Ariana Madix cries in the Thursday, May 11, teaser for the upcoming three-part reunion.

The Florida native is seemingly referring to Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, whose months-long tryst led to the end of her relationship with the TomTom cofounder.

Ariana Madix and the Vanderpump Rules Cast Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Bravo

The clip also showcases an array of footage of the cast preparing for the tell-all, during which host Andy Cohen left no stone unturned when getting to the heart of Scandoval.

“I don’t see anything good coming for either of those f—king rats,” Ariana, 37, quips in the clip before walking on stage.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana and the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur had split after nine years of dating amid Tom’s secret affair with the pageant queen. While both the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and Raquel have since apologized for their actions, they soon caught flak from many of their Pump Rules castmates.

“Poo-poo heads! Both of you [are] poo-poo heads,” James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Raquel, chimes in during the reunion before Andy, 54, seemingly scolds him. “I’m gonna get to sent to time out.”

The 31-year-old British DJ then appears to get into a heated argument with Tom after James’ reunion disses. “You backstabbing hoe,” James exclaims. “I will f—k you up so quickly, Tom. You’re a worm with a mustache.”

Amid the twosome’s heated exchange, they seemingly brush past Andy, who dropped his notes in the shuffle. “My cards,” the Watch What Happens Live host sadly adds.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Andy grills Tom and Raquel on their affair — even asking the Missouri native if he was “in love” with the former Miss Sonoma County contestant.

Ariana Madix and the Vanderpump Rules Cast Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Bravo

Costars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney also get involved, yelling at Raquel and Tom about their relationship — and when Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, found out about the scandal.

After Schwartz, 40, reveals that he first learned of the affair in August 2022, Sandoval was perplexed.

“Oh no, did you guys not put your timelines together to match?” Lala, 32, quips.

Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay also attended the taping, with the latter appearing after Raquel left the set amid their restraining order drama. (Raquel has since dropped her protective order.) 

Tom eventually storms off the set, ultimately yelling at a producer as he stands beside Raquel.

Ariana Madix and the Vanderpump Rules Cast Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

“I need a break from filming,” Tom screams on the backlot. “Stop filming me. I don’t want a camera in my f—king goddamn face.”

While the trailer cuts to black before any of Andy’s biggest burning questions were answered, the cast has previously teased what transpired.

“You’re, like, really making this hard for me to be quiet,” Lala revealed during a March 28 Amazon Live session after a social media follower asked about the reunion events. “I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion kicks off on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The reunion continues on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7.

