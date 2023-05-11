The moment we have all been waiting for. Ariana Madix did not hold back when coming face to face with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Ariana, 37, appeared to be in the middle of a heated discussion in several photos from the season 10 taping, which Bravo Insider posted on Thursday, May 11. In the snaps, Ariana is joined by Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and James Kennedy on one side of the room. The group is seen calling out their fellow cast members which include Sandoval, 40, Raquel, 28, and Tom Schwartz.

The season 10 reunion taping, which was hosted by Andy Cohen, also included Lisa Vanderpump and later featured Scheana Shay. The “Good as Gold” singer, 37, swapped places with Raquel halfway through the special after the model issued a temporary restraining order against her which prevented them from filming together. It was dropped after the duo individually taped the special in March.

Another shot from the reunion showed Lala, 32, out of her seat while speaking with someone on the other side of the room. Ariana grinned as James, 31, and Katie, 36, voiced their opinions in various photos as well. Schwartz, 40, meanwhile, looked upset while seated between Sandoval and Raquel.

The highly anticipated reunion was filmed weeks after Us Weekly confirmed Sandoval and Ariana’s split amid his affair with Raquel. As Bravo viewers watched the Florida native show her support for Raquel and Sandoval on screen, the trio reunited to hash out the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

“The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy. James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade,” a source exclusively told Us at the time about the taping. “Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

Andy, 54, for his part, discussed his attempts to offer everyone time to address their issues.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” he said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

One month later, the Bravo executive producer dropped some major hints about Sandoval’s state of mind, sharing on The View, “I can tell you that Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion. He was shaking and he was thin.”

Meanwhile, Lala shocked her followers when she hinted at a potential altercation. “I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day,” she shared that same month.

Schwartz offered his own insight about what stood out from the reunion, saying on WWHL in April, “I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life. Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two and I’ve never seen anything like that. I didn’t know she had it in her.”

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the three-part reunion special.