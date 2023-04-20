Ending their friendship? Scheana Shay slammed her former Vanderpump Rules costar Billie Lee for hanging out with Tom Sandoval after his split from Ariana Madix.

During the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shay, 37, called Lee, 39, “shady” for publicly spending time with Sandoval, 40, in the aftermath of his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. The “Good as Gold” singer also revealed that she followed in Madix’s footsteps by unfollowing Lee on Instagram.

Lee was spotted with Sandoval on multiple occasions earlier this week. The former reality star, who appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2018 to 2019, defended her decision to support the Missouri native amid the drama.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways,” Lee wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 16. “There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in.”

She added: “There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

Fans have since noticed in the wake of the statement that Madix and Lee are not following each other. Kristen Doute recently came to the Florida native’s defense after claiming Lee was a hypocrite.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out … smh,” the former Bravo star, 40, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, commented on an Instagram photo of Lee and Sandoval. In response, Lee slammed Doute for her reaction to the affair.

“Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literally taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like who does that!?” Lee replied via Instagram. “It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies. Read the room. [Your] friendship is fake and performative.”

Sandoval’s personal life made headlines in March when news broke of his romance with Leviss, 28. The TomTom co-owner’s nearly decade-long relationship with Madix ultimately came to an end due to his infidelity, which started in August 2022.

Earlier this month, Sandoval claimed he tried to end things with Madix several times. “We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

The Tom & the Most Extras frontman also offered an update on where he and Leviss stand now. “We’re really good friends. We are not putting any label on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, a rep for the model confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, April 14, that Leviss was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.