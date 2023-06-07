Shots fired! Ariana Madix didn’t hold back while confronting Raquel Leviss during part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

The former SUR bartender, 37, went off on the former pageant queen, 28, in a sneak peek of the finale’s first seven minutes, released hours before the episode’s Wednesday, June 7, premiere.

“Selfish does not f–king cover it, bitch,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor tells her costar. “Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f–king actions because selfish does not f–king cover it.”

The Florida native replied, “I feel like my actions are human,” but her fellow cast members did not agree. “Not at all,” Lala Kent said before calling Raquel and Tom Sandoval‘s actions “demonic.”

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, told Raquel that it was “diabolical” for her to talk to Ariana about her intimacy issues with Tom, 40. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” the Bravo exec, 55, said, referring to a season 10 scene where Ariana confessed to the Sonoma State University graduate that she and her then-boyfriend hadn’t been having as much sex.

Raquel claimed that it was “hard” to watch that conversation back, adding that she and the TomTom co-owner had slept together once at that point. “I genuinely was coming from a place of, ‘Do you want to be in this relationship?'” the California native said.

Ariana, however, wasn’t having it. “The answer was yes, and you had already f–ked him at that point, so shut the f–k up,” the Something About Her founder told her former friend. “Go f–k yourself with a f–king cheese grater. F–k you. You f–king suck. You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f–king s–t that could ever happen to a person on you.”

Tom, for his part, attempted to defend Raquel, telling his costars, “We don’t live our lives by logic. … Feelings took over.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana and Tom called it quits after the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder was caught having an affair with Raquel. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman later revealed that the infidelity started in August 2022, shortly after Raquel joined Ariana, Katie Maloney and Lala, 32, on a girls’ trip to Lake Havasu, Arizona.

During an April interview with Howie Mandel, Tom claimed that he attempted to break up with Ariana before she uncovered his affair with Raquel. “She freaking punched me and all this s–t, but after she calmed down, we started talking,” the Missouri native claimed on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re going to have to force me out of this relationship.’ … She was completely in denial and not accepting it.”

Ariana later confirmed they had an “hours-long” conversation about their relationship, but she denied her ex’s claim that she threatened to hurt herself. “I said, ‘If we break up, I’m probably going to quit the show. I will probably leave Los Angeles, I’ll probably deactivate my Instagram,'” she explained during a May appearance on Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “And he found that to be, like, very offensive. … I was never saying that I was going to kill myself. I was saying that my life — this life — will be over for me because I will go do something else.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.