Buckle up, Bravo fans! The bombshell season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules may be coming to a close — but there’s still plenty more revelations to come regarding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

Producer Alex Baskin continued to tease the highly anticipated third part of the reunion — which airs Wednesday, June 7 — during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, attempting to shed more light on the previously revealed “twist” at the reunion’s conclusion.

“You can expect to learn a lot,” Baskin told the outlet on Tuesday, June 6. “What made this reunion different than any other was that we, as a production, had no idea what was going to happen. Usually we have some sense. There’s great anticipation for Raquel to come out [in part 3]. I will say that whatever anyone thinks of what she did this past season, it was brave of her to face the music, knowing everyone is at full tilt.”

Baskin hinted that the end of the reunion is “the perfect capper to a season unlike any other” — and that viewers might not be ready for what’s coming next. According to the exec, “yet another development” was uncovered “a few days” after the reunion taping wrapped.

“I’ll just say this isn’t a garden-variety getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana [Madix],” he said. “There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. … The timeline evolves.”

Even the rest of the cast — including Ariana, 37, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and more — will be thrown by the big reveal. “It isn’t something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it,” Baskin teased.

Season 10 of the Bravo hit wrapped filming last fall, but cameras were picked back up in March after news broke that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his months-long affair with Raquel, 28. The aftermath of the cheating scandal was explored during the emotional season finale, which aired May 17.

“I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you,” Ariana told her ex on camera. “You are worth nothing and I want you feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, claimed that he and the Florida native “grew apart” over time and kept their relationship “issues” out of the public eye.

When the reunion kicked off, fans watched Sandoval face his costars for the first time since the scandal made headlines. During part 1, Schwartz divulged when he first learned of the affair.

“[Tom] told me that day [at the end of August 2022] about the one-night stand. And then things went back to normal,” the Minnesota native shared. “Without a doubt about it throughout the fall leading up to the new year, they spent an inappropriate amount of time together. F—k yeah they did.”

Andy Cohen conducted one-on-one interviews with the three major players of Scandoval — Ariana, Raquel and Sandoval — but only fragments of the sit-downs have aired thus far. Some fans have theorized that the surprise will be unveiled during one of the interviews.

Baskin previously told Variety that production for season 11 is on pause as the cast braces themselves for the new revelation, hinting last month that some Pump Rules stars may not want to return in the wake of the twist. However, Brock Davies exclusively told Us Weekly that only one thing would prevent anyone from getting back in front of the cameras.

“I mean, yeah, if they don’t pay them properly, but I have no idea,” Scheana Shay‘s husband told Us on Friday, June 2. “That’s not my world, honestly. I learned very quickly after season 9. I think my best place is by Scheana’s side, not in front of her, [but] by her side and [supporting] her. … They ultimately are friends [for] 15 years, so they’re just gonna support each other and they’ve just made the most iconic TV show because they are so real and they are vulnerable and they are open.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.