The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion bombshell is poised to rock the group amid the fallout from Scandoval, but Brock Davies can only see one reason why that would stop the group from returning next season.

“I mean, yeah, if they don’t pay them properly, but I have no idea,” the 32-year-old Bravo personality — who married cast member Scheana Shay in August 2022 — exclusively quipped to Us Weekly on Friday, June 2, while promoting his Homebody fitness program. “That’s not my world, honestly. I learned very quickly after season 9. I think my best place is by Scheana’s side, not in front of her, [but] by her side and [supporting] her. However, that means going through filming and going through all of this, and I think that’s the same for all the cast.”

He added: “They ultimately are friends [for] 15 years, so they’re just gonna support each other and they’ve just made the most iconic TV show because they are so real and they are vulnerable and they are open. None of this is scripted and … maybe people can see the emotion that you’re getting from this season. It’s all real.”

The Australia native further added that he will follow “whatever” production — and Shay, 38 — chooses to do. “My position is next to Scheana,” he told Us. “I support that because it’s not worth going up to my wife and having an opinion about this when I don’t need to have an opinion. It’s up to them.”

Davies’ comments about season 11 come shortly after speculation about the Wednesday, June 7, reunion episode, which is set to unveil a bombshell revelation that will rock the SUR crew. (Most of the previous reunion episodes have revolved around Scandoval, which first made headlines in March when news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split in light of his secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss.)

Vanderpump Rules fans have since wondered what will be revealed during the Bravo special, igniting rumors that Leviss, 28, is pregnant with her first child and how long Lisa Vanderpump knew about the cheating scandal. Both theories have since been denied and debunked by the cast.

“I have no idea what it is,” Davies said on Friday. “I mean, honestly, no one really saw any of this coming, so no one really knows what’s coming, so it’s gonna be a surprise to everybody. We haven’t even seen the next episode. They’re holding it for everybody to see worldwide or everyone’s see it at the same time.”

While the former rugby player is trying to stay out of the reality TV drama, he’s been focused on his career as a fitness trainer. Davies — who shares daughter Summer Moon, 2, with the “Good as Gold” singer, as well as two older children from a past relationship — launched his Homebody fitness app in 2020 alongside Sophia Das and Nicole Kamback. The online platform has since been acquired by luxury brand Athletifreak.

“It’s exciting. It’s something that we’ve working towards,” he told Us of Homebody’s next step. “We didn’t know what the vision was [when] we came together. We knew what we wanted to do, which was help creators, and then along that journey with Sophia and Nicole, we really started building momentum and then really leveraging everything we had and putting our effort into this first time around as a startup. To come out the other end with an acquisition is [the] ultimate goal. A lot of startups don’t even make it off the ground. So that we got off the ground [and] we got to where we’re [at is] just pretty cool. It speaks for itself, really.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi