The drama continues. Raquel Leviss‘ first official arrival at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is likely to cause ​even more tension in the aftermath of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Before Raquel joined her costars on stage, Andy Cohen played clips from his sit-down with the model where they addressed the events leading up to the cheating scandal.

“Tom and I have been friends for a while. He has always been someone that has been in my corner and has rooted for me. Things started getting more romantic after this girls’ trip that I went on. He made me feel heard and seen. Those were feelings that I hadn’t really felt ever,” she gushed on the Wednesday, May 31, episode. “I think I was living in my own little reality hoping it would work out.”

Raquel claimed that Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, “never pressed” them about any suspicions about their affair. “She never confronted me about it. From what I know — from what Tom told me — she didn’t question him too much about it,” she told Andy. “She just believed this at face value. Now I know that she did want to know and it was very deceitful. I am very ashamed of it.”

Part 3 of the special will show what happened when Raquel jointed the cast of the hit reality series at the taping in late March, weeks after news broke about Raquel and Sandoval’s affair, to address the scandal. Amid the public backlash, the former beauty pageant contestant took to social media to issue an apology to Ariana as the affair led to her split from Sandoval.

Raquel went onto say that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues, writing via Instagram at the time, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Before the reunion taping, the model recalled growing closer to Sandoval amid his romance with Ariana.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she told TMZ in March. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Raquel noted that she had plans to make amends at the reunion, saying, “I know I have to take accountability for my actions so I’m completely prepared to do that.”

More recently, however, Ariana made it clear that the trio didn’t reach an understanding. “No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times earlier this month, when asked whether she was “open to filming with” her ex-boyfriend and Raquel for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

The Something About Her cofounder said days later that Raquel appeared “lost” in the aftermath of the drama.

“I mean, I don’t know her,” Ariana shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on May 23. “I realize now I never knew her, but I certainly don’t know her now and I don’t know anyone who does know her. It’s hard to say, but based on what I’ve seen, [she’s] lost and empty. … I don’t really know what’s going on.”

The third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

