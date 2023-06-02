A controversial conclusion? Lala Kent teased that Vanderpump Rules fans are in for an unpleasant surprise during the final part of the season 10 reunion.

The beauty mogul, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 1, to share a video throwing shade at Tom Sandoval. “He is a misogynistic prick disguised in neon eyeliner and a set of white gels,” she told her followers, before referring to her costar, 40, as a “buffoon, a clown and a sorry excuse for a human.”

Lala added a caption to the social media upload, writing, “Just wait for the comment he makes next week about Ariana [Madix].”

In a separate Instagram Story, the Utah native joked that it was “becoming more and more apparent” why Sandoval blocked her on the platform. Bravo viewers have had a front row seat to the duo’s ongoing feud in the wake of the TomTom co-owner’s cheating scandal with costar Raquel Leviss.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel, 28. Amid the drama, the model and Sandoval both issued separate apologies to Ariana on social media — but the backlash was far from over.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lala, for her part, publicly sided with Ariana following her own issues with Raquel throughout season 10. The Give Them Lala author later opened up about how the scandal changed the perception around the former beauty queen.

“She would have won the season. She would have been the No. 1 chick as she is sobbing about making up for lost time,” Lala said during a May episode of her podcast, referring to Raquel’s emotional confessionals about her split from James Kennedy. “Do we think she was crying so heavily because she was feeling guilty? The line was crossed well before they had sex. The emotional affair had already started.”

Lala went on to say that Raquel could redeem herself in the future, adding, “As much as I slam her every chance I get, beyond that I do see a broken person. I do not think she is heartless and soulless.”

During the season 10 reunion, however, Lala and Sandoval got into several arguments and the tension has escalated off screen after she discovered the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner made a comment about Lala’s 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, under his breath.

“You’re f—king a moron. You pulled your IUD the day you found Stassi was pregnant,” Sandoval said during part 2 of the reunion, which aired on Wednesday, May 31. His comment was a dig at Lala giving birth two months after former costar Stassi Schroeder welcomed daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark.

After the episode aired, Lala took to social media to slam Sandoval.

“Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I’m disgusted. It makes me sit here and question who the f—k raised you and how they must be sitting there going, ‘Do we really gotta claim this f—king guy? Really?'” The TV personality, who shares her child with ex Randall Emmett, said. “I’m so glad that I didn’t hear that at the reunion, because I tell you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f—k out of him. Sandoval, you better watch your f—king tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That’s where I f—king draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this.”

She concluded: “That baby was brought into this world out of love, respect. My relationship may have gone to s—t, but that little girl is the best thing that ever f—king happened to me. How dare you.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.