What happens at the reunion doesn’t stay at the reunion. Lala Kent is firing back at Tom Sandoval after hearing a comment he mumbled about her daughter Ocean’s conception — and their former castmate Stassi Schroeder — at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Part 2 of the season 10 special, which aired on Wednesday, May 31, picked up where part 1 ended — with James Kennedy and Lala, 32, coming hard for Sandoval, 40, amid the fallout of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

After Lala called Sandoval “a narcissist” and “a moron,” he responded, “You’re f—king a moron. You pulled your IUD the day you found out Stassi was pregnant.”

Fans may recall Lala welcomed Ocean, now 2, in March 2021, and Stassi — who hasn’t been on Vanderpump Rules since season 8 — gave birth to daughter Hartford two months prior. While the Give Them Lala Beauty founder missed the moment at the reunion taping, she took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to react.

“Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I’m disgusted. It makes me sit here and question who the f—k raised you and how they must be sitting there going, ‘Do we really gotta claim this f—king guy? Really?'” Lala said. “I’m so glad that I didn’t hear that at the reunion, because I tell you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f—k out of him. Sandoval, you better watch your f—king tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That’s where I f—king draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this.”

She concluded: “That baby was brought into this world out of love, respect. My relationship may have gone to s—t, but that little girl is the best thing that ever f—king happened to me. How dare you.”

Lala shares Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. The twosome split in October 2021 after she accused him of cheating. The producer has since been accused of mistreating assistants, offering movie roles in exchange for sex and more in an exposé published by the L.A. Times. Emmett has denied the allegations against him.

Sandoval, meanwhile, has been under fire for his affair with Raquel, 28, which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, and Lala hasn’t been shy about slamming his behavior. Most recently, she called him a “clown” when he was spotted on the phone with Raquel on the phone on Monday, May 29.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f—red up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex,” Lala said on social media. “He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because ashes loved and care about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.