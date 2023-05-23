Getting emotional. Lala Kent opened up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett following the release of The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump documentary.

“I think back [to] who I am now. And I think about myself back then just in such an unfamiliar space,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Monday, May 22. “I lived at home until I was 23. When I moved to L.A., that was the first time I had left home. And I wish I could go back and protect that version of myself. I was prime prey for Randall Emmett.”

Emmett, 52, and Kent got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed their daughter Ocean, now 2, in March 2021. Seven months later, the twosome called off their engagement after the producer was spotted with two women while in Nashville. The reality star accused her ex-fiancé of cheating on her, which he never confirmed.

“It was a never-ending f–king roller-coaster of torture. And still, to this day I look at myself and go, ‘How the f–k did you stay? What were you doing?” Kent confessed to the L.A. Times. “And unless I say, ‘My daughter was supposed to be here.’ … She’s such a magical human. I will go insane.”

Kent went on to allege that Emmett said she looked like she was “part of an exorcism” while giving birth to their daughter. The Hard Kill actress further claimed that the Emmett/Furla Oasis Film owner was “rude” for “days on end” following the arrival of Ocean.

“I remember breast-feeding Ocean, I was in the bed,” she recalled. “He came up to lay on the bed and he had said something to me that was again another jab and poke that I had been taking for the past week. And I had Ocean on my boob, and I leaned down and I said, ‘Watch your f–ing mouth, I’m still the same bitch you met when I was 25. Don’t get it f–ing twisted.’”

Shortly after their split, the L.A. Times published a lengthy exposé that accused the Irishman producer of sexual misconduct, mistreating his workers and more. Emmett, for his part, has denied the allegations.

“When all that came out it was like ‘Finally, I have a reason to leave him,’ but it also hurt my soul,” the Give Them Lala founder said in Monday’s profile. “This whole time I felt that … I thought I was special. I thought that I was being put in movies because I was a good actress and so many times people said to me, ‘You give bl–j–s for your movie roles and that’s how it felt.’ They were right.”

The Randall Scandal premiered on Hulu on Monday. ABC News Studios and L.A. Times Studios covered the investigation of the allegations surrounding Emmett’s past behavior in the 90-minute special. The documentary featured interviews with Kent’s family and some of the film executive’s past employees. Emmett, for his part, chose not to be a part of the project.

“I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based,” he told Page Six in a statement ahead of its release, claiming interview subjects were “encouraged” to speak negatively about him. “It’s my understanding numerous people were contacted to participate in this documentary and most declined.”

Following the release of the doc, Kent took to social media to express her gratitude for the individuals who chose to come forward with their experiences in the film.

“I appreciate @abcnews @hulu @latimes for continuing to find the truth,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. “My heart goes out to all of his victims, even those who have not shared their stories yet. Proud of my mom and brother, these brave assistants … anyone and everyone who has been unafraid. I stand with you. For all the times I went to bat for this ‘person,’ I am truly sorry. I now know the truth. Even the truths that have yet to be exposed.”