Lala Kent‘s family members didn’t hold back about her ex Randall Emmett in a new Hulu documentary — and neither did some of his former employees.

The producer, 52, is the subject of a movie called The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump, which dropped on Hulu Monday, May 22. The film expands on the allegations against Emmett from a June 2022 exposé in the Los Angeles Times and includes interviews with former assistants as well as Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham, and brother, Easton Burningham.

“The first time I met Randall was at dinner, and it was in Salt Lake City. And it was great,” Easton recalled of his initial encounter with the film mogul. “[Lala] loved his energy. She loved the way that he loved her. I feel like just all of that and everything that he was doing for her was amazing.”

By late 2021, however, the Burningham family’s opinion on Emmett had soured. “Randall and Lauren’s relationship started to fall apart really when Ocean came,” Lisa explained in the documentary, referring to the March 2021 birth of Kent and Emmett’s daughter, now 2. “I think [Lala] was seeing the red flags. She wasn’t happy. I told her she was depressed.”

The Give Them Lala author, 32, and the Emmett/Furla Oasis Films cofounder met in 2015 while Emmett was in the middle of his split from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughter London, 13, and Rylee, 9. After going public with their romance in 2018, Kent and Emmett got engaged later that year. The duo called it quits in October 2021 after reports circulated that the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer had cheated on the Vanderpump Rules star.

While The Randall Scandal features clips of Kent talking about her relationship with Emmett during various podcast appearances, she did not participate in the documentary. The beauty mogul did, however, give an interview to the Los Angeles Times that was published on Monday, May 22.

“If there was nothing to write about, and there was no story to tell … there wouldn’t be a documentary,” the Bravo personality told the newspaper, referring to Emmett’s previous claim that the original exposé was part of a “smear campaign” by Kent to “sway” their custody battle. “I can’t just pick up the phone and tell the L.A. Times to create an article. I don’t have that kind of power.”

While the former SURver wasn’t part of The Randall Scandal, she did praise the filmmakers for producing the movie. “I appreciate @abcnews @hulu @latimes for continuing to find the truth,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. “My heart goes out to all of his victims, even those who have not shared their stories yet. Proud of my mom and brother, these brave assistants … anyone and everyone who has been unafraid. I stand with you.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host went on to apologize for her past defense of Emmett, writing: “For all the times I went to bat for this ‘person,’ I am truly sorry. I now know the truth. Even the truths that have yet to be exposed.”

Emmett, for his part, declined to participate in The Randall Scandal, calling the documentary “nothing more than a vindictive hit piece” and “a cheap attempt to capitalize on the current Vanderpump Rules fever” in a statement to the L.A. Times.

Keep scrolling for the biggest bombshells from The Randall Scandal: