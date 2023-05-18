Film producer Randall Emmett’s ups and downs are the subject of Hulu’s upcoming The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump documentary.

ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios launched a joint investigation into the allegations surrounding Emmett’s past behavior in a 90-minute documentary, which drops on Hulu in May 2023. The Midnight in the Switchgrass’ director’s ex-fiancée, Lala Kent, even sat down with the filmmakers to discuss the end of their relationship. (The twosome, who share daughter Ocean, split in 2021 after Emmett’s alleged infidelity.)

“How could I not have been smarter? Like, I beat myself up daily,” the Vanderpump Rules personality — who previously filmed several scenes for the Bravo hit with Emmett ahead of their split — confessed in the May 2023 trailer for The Randall Scandal. “How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders and not wanting to see red flags?”

The investigative doc further chronicles Emmett’s rise from one of the most successful Hollywood producers to the center of controversy. The Furla Oasis founder had been accused of sexual misconduct via the Los Angeles Times’ 2022 exposé, which he has since denied.

Emmett — who also coparents older daughters London and Rylee with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — ultimately did not participate in the Hulu program.

“I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based,” he told Page Six in a statement ahead of its release, claiming interview subjects were “encouraged” to speak negatively about him. “It’s my understanding numerous people were contacted to participate in this documentary and most declined.”

The Randall Scandal is based on The Los Angeles Times’ June 2022 investigative article about Emmett’s alleged misconduct. The Florida native has since claimed the article included “fictitious” and “greatly exaggerated” stories from disgruntled employees and Kent, with whom he is currently involved in a contentious custody battle regarding Ocean’s care.

The Los Angeles Times later told Us Weekly in a statement that they stand “behind its reporting” and reporters Amy Kaufman and Meg James had “reviewed hundreds of court filings and Emmett’s internal company records” as well as interviewed dozens of his former associates. Their statement added: “If Emmett would like to dispute any of the facts in our reporting or the information that Kaufman and James share in the documentary, we welcome him to do so.”

Scroll below to learn more about the Randall Scandal documentary: