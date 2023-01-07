After Ambyr Childers was granted a protective order against ex-husband Randall Emmett for alleged child endangerment, the movie producer has denied the claims.

“I am at a place where I felt I had to come on and here and say something that actually was the truth,” Emmett, 51, began an Instagram video on Friday, January 6. “The things that have been said about me — everything under the sun, you know, ‘narcissist, ‘cheater’ — but at the end of the day, I took the high road because I have three beautiful girls that I didn’t want to be out there.”

News broke hours earlier on Friday that the You alum, 34, had received a temporary restraining order against Emmett, whom she was married to between 2009 and 2017, over concerns of pedophilia and child endangerment. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered the Irishman filmmaker to stay at least 100 yards away from Childers nor contact her unless it is a “brief and peaceful” conversation about coparenting their daughters. (The exes share children London, 12, and Rylee, 8.)

“I’ve been a dad for a long time. I have custody of all my children, and I have custody of all my children because I’m a good father and I’m a good person,” the Florida native — who also shares 21-month-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancée Lala Kent — said in his Friday upload. “At the end of the day, that is what is the most important thing. At the end of my life, no matter what happens, I’m going to look my three daughters in the face [and] they’re going to know their dad was a great father.”

The Ray Donovan alum initially sought a protective order last year after claiming an FBI agent had contacted her about Emmett’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.” The Furla Oasis Films founder, for his part, has fervently denied the allegations.

“At this point, the lies have been stretched so far. We spent today getting confirmation, because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this, that the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer claimed on Friday. “Unfortunately, in this culture, you can just say whatever you want and then it gets written about and then that’s considered ‘truth’ in this cancel culture.”

Childers also accused Emmett of emotional abuse in her October 2022 filing, alleging he and his attorney exchanged “threatening” messages about her. The Arizona native’s petition included a request for sole legal and physical custody of London and Rylee, which has since been denied.

“Randall is very pleased the court recognized that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request,” a rep for Emmett told Us Weekly in a statement at the time, denying her claims.