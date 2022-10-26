Ambyr Childers filed a restraining order against ex-husband Randall Emmett, claiming she was emotionally and verbally abused during their marriage.

The You alum, 34, submitted the paperwork to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, October 24, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. In her petition, Childers cited “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being,” but her request for a temporary emergency order was denied one day after she filed. A hearing will reportedly take place on November 14.

The Gangster Squad actress alleged that she discovered “threatening” messages exchanged between Emmett, 51, and his lawyer, which prompted her to seek the temporary order. Childers — who shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with her former spouse — claimed that she emailed the producer on Friday, October 21, to notify him of a complaint she received from their eldest child’s school, which stated that London was consistently late to arrive while under Emmett’s care.

The filmmaker’s response allegedly contained copies of his correspondence with his attorney. “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls,” the lawyer reportedly wrote to Emmett, who replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

Childers asserted in her filing that she was uncomfortable with the exchange. “If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up?” she wrote, per the L.A. Times. “Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety.”

Elsewhere in her declaration, the Ray Donovan alum claimed her ex “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him” before their split. Childers and the Florida native were married for six years before he filed for legal separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

The All My Children alum went on to allege that she found a tracking device under her car in January 2017, several months before the duo’s divorce was settled. She claimed Emmett informed her that his lawyer suggested hiring a private investigator, who was allegedly responsible for placing the device.

As the legal drama made headlines, a rep for Emmett told Us Weekly: “Randall is very pleased the court recognized that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request.”

Following his split from Childers, the Irishman producer got engaged to Lala Kent in 2018. The twosome welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021, calling it quits that November amid allegations that Emmett cheated on the Vanderpump Rules star, 32.

While the women had a tense relationship in the past, their respective splits from Emmett brought them closer. “They’re friends,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs.”

Kent previously opened up about her “bumpy” history with Childers during a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”