Randall Emmett Claims His Exes Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers Are ‘Working Together’ to ‘Destroy My Reputation’

By
Randall Emmett Claims Lala Kent Is to Blame for Ambyr Childers' Allegations 446
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

 

Sharing his side. Randall Emmett is claiming that his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, and his ex-fiancée, Lala Kent (real name: Lauren Burningham), are in cahoots to smear his name.

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett, 51, alleged, in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”

Childers, 34, — who was married to the film producer from 2009 to 2017 — filed a restraining order against her ex-husband in October, claiming that he verbally and emotionally abused her during their relationship.

In her petition, the Aquarius alum cited “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being,” but her request for a temporary emergency order was denied one day after she filed.

In his recent declaration, Emmett denied that he was ever abusive toward Childers, with whom he shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9.

“Ambyr has never made any allegations of domestic violence against me during our marriage, nor has she ever made allegations of domestic violence against me since we separated. … Ambyr states she cannot remember specific incidents of abuse. She cannot remember specific incidents, because there are none,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director claimed.

The Florida native continued, alleging: “Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham, the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean … Lauren and I are in the middle of a very contentious custody litigation, in which Lauren has made false allegations of abuse, though she has never filed a DVRO Request against me, because she knows she is not a victim of abuse.”

Emmett and Kent went public with their romance in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. That November, Us confirmed that the twosome had split.

Randall Emmett Claims Lala Kent Is to Blame for Ambyr Childers' Allegations 447 BravoCon2022, Day 2, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2022
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

 

In June, the Vanderpump Rules star claimed that her ex-fiancé had “tackled” her when she tried to grab his phone after confronting him about his alleged infidelity.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” Kent told the Los Angeles Times. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it [Emmett’s phone] from my hands.”

The Irishman producer’s rep, Sallie Hofmeister, denied the allegations, calling them “part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

In Kent’s recent declaration regarding Childers and Kent, he claimed that his ex-wife slapped him during their marriage.

“If anyone is a victim of abuse in this relationship, it is me. Towards the end of our marriage, Ambyr — she became enraged and hit me repeatedly and hit my face at least twice. I did not defend myself nor strike back,” the Emmett/Furla Oasis Films cofounder alleged.

Childers’ team declined to comment. Us has also reached out to Kent’s rep.

