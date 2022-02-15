Family first. Randall Emmett spent his first Valentine’s Day following his split from Lala Kent celebrating two of his favorite ladies: his daughters.

The Irishman producer, 50, pampered his daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, with manicures and pedicures at his home on Monday, February 14. “Happy Valentine’s Day” Emmett wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a snap of London holding a bouquet of pink roses. After the trio tucked into a charcuterie board, the former Power producer treated the girls to a spa day in their living room.

Emmett also showed off a card made by one of his daughters, wishing him a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Since he and Kent, 31, ended their engagement in November 2021, Emmett has been primarily focused on spending time with his family. “He’s doing OK,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer’s friend Jesse Metcalfe told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, February 10. “He’s got three beautiful children, and he is just focused on his family.” The former couple share daughter Ocean, 11 months, who spent Valentine’s Day with the Vanderpump Rules star enjoying a walk along the beach.

Emmett and Kent met in December 2015 but kept their romance private because he was still in the middle of his divorce from Childers, 33. The End of Watch producer proposed to the Bravo star in 2018, shortly after they went public with their relationship, and Kent became close to London and Rylee.

However, things remained tense between the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO and Childers, who publicly asked her to stop posting photos of the kids in August 2019. “Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” the You actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

The two seemed to make peace after that, as Kent and Emmett celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with Childers in December 2019, where they exchanged gifts that London and Rylee helped pick out. “Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas, a very special one for so many reasons. @ambyrchilders @lalakent #modernfamily,” the Lone Survivor producer wrote on Instagram at the time.

After sparking breakup speculation in October 2021, Us confirmed one month later that Kent and Emmett had called it quits amid rumors that he had been unfaithful.

The duo’s public split caused the Row star to reevaluate her relationship with Childers and gave her more “compassion” for Emmett’s ex-wife. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” Kent said during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host also shared her well wishes for London and Rylee, noting that she hasn’t seen since the breakup. “From what I have heard it has been hard for them,” Kent said. “I don’t have any communication with them at this point in time — which is very heartbreaking.”

