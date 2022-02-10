Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is ‘Focused’ on Family After Lala Split

Getting through it. Jesse Metcalfe gave an update on friend Randall Emmett after he and Lala Kent called off their engagement.

“He’s doing OK,” the 43-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 7, while promoting GAC Family’s upcoming Valentine’s Day movie, Harmony From the Heart.

Metcalfe noted that the 50-year-old Midnight in the Switchgrass director, who was engaged to 31-year-old Kent for three years before their October split — is leaning into his role as a parent.

“He’s got three beautiful children, and he is just focused on his family,” the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries star said.

Emmett shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2017. He also shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with the “Give Them Lala” podcast host.

The Vanderpump Rules star and the filmmaker sparked speculation that there was trouble in paradise in October 2021 when Kent wiped her then-fiancé from her social media pages. That same month, Emmett was spotted in Nashville with two women at a hotel, fueling cheating rumors.

Us confirmed on November 3 that the pair had called it quits, with a source saying that the “trust is gone” between them. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” the insider said at the time.

One month later, Kent confirmed that after hearing allegations about Emmett’s time with the Nashville women, she chose to change her “Rand” tattoo to “bRand new” as part of process to move forward as a single woman.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what,” the Utah native said on a December 2021 episode of her podcast. “What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in.”

While the Bravo personality didn’t go into too much detail about Emmett’s alleged cheating scandal, but she later alleged that she believes the Florida-born producer was unfaithful more than once. Emmett, for his part, has yet to comment on the allegations.

Following the fallout between Emmett and Kent, Metcalfe told Us on Monday that Vanderpump Rules shouldn’t expect to see him make another cameo on the series. (The actor appeared on season 9 of the series in November 2021.)

“Oh, I don’t think so, because my connection to the show was Mr. Randall Emmett, who I’ve done a few movies with and is a personal friend of mine,” the California native told Us. “But I don’t think he’s gonna be making any more appearances on the show.”

However, Metcalfe hasn’t ruled out a possible John Tucker Must Die sequel — but not as his original character from the 2006 movie. The actor said he’s on board playing either John Tucker’s father or uncle.

“That could be cool. [Like], John Tucker reincarnated. That can be hilarious, actually. I would really like to explore a role like that,” he told Us. “It would be cool to sort of skate that fine line between, like, seeing yourself in someone and sort of almost, like, being proud of how cool your nephew or your son was — but at the same time imparting the wisdom of [the] errors of your ways.”

For now, Metcalfe is focused on his newest TV movie, Harmony From the Heart, which includes an original song by his costar Jessica Lowndes, and a duet from the Chesapeake Shores alum.

“Previously on Chesapeake Shores, a series that I was on [for] the Hallmark Channel, I sang and played music. The viewers seemed to really love it. I thought it was kind of a cool, almost like little homage to my old character on Chesapeake Shores,” Metcalfe explained. “[It was fun that] my first foray on GAC [Family] would involve something musical [with] singing. I thought that was kind of cool. And another thing that attracted me to the project.”

Harmony From the Heart premieres on GAC Family Saturday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp