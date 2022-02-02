Didn’t have her back? Lala Kent called out Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval for not showing up for her amid her split from Randall Emmett.

“That group has been absolutely incredible. I mean, Tom has yet to even acknowledge what I’m going through, Tom Sandoval, but I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Kent, 31, shared during the Wednesday, February 2, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I take him for who he is, ask him about his bar. We talk about him a lot.”

The Utah native also opened up about feeling distant from Ariana Madix, adding, “I sometimes think she doesn’t know how to approach me — and maybe that’s my fault — but the rest of the group, they’ve been all hands on deck.”

After joining the hit Bravo series in 2014, Kent initially chose to keep her love life private. The beauty mogul started dating, 50, Emmett ahead of season 5, going public with their relationship in 2018 once the producer’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized. Kent and Emmett went on to make their onscreen debut during season 8 following their 2018 engagement.

In October 2021, the Give Them Lala author sparked breakup rumors when she deleted all the photos of the director from her Instagram feed. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Kent and Emmett called it quits.

The singer, who shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with the Florida native, addressed her split while filming the reunion special in December 2021. At the time, Kent claimed that her costars didn’t support her amid the major life change.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,'” she said during an episode of her podcast at the time. “That was very telling for me. … I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops. … But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

That same month, Kent questioned why her costars didn’t come to her when they started to hear rumors about Emmett’s alleged infidelity. (The filmmaker has not publicly commented on the cheating accusations.)

“I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Kent claimed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “James [Kennedy] and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

The 38-year-old TomTom co-owner, for his part, clarified during the January 25 reunion episode that Kent never “wanted to know these things” when it came to Emmett, saying, “You didn’t seem like you wanted anyone to mention anything even remotely about your personal life.”

On Wednesday, however, Kent apologized for saying that her Vanderpump Rules costars weren’t there for her.

“My group of friends that are on the show — so they’re my cast members and my friends — have been very supportive, beyond, like, extremely. And I feel badly [that] during that moment, doing that podcast after the reunion, that I fixated on, like, just, like, my emotions were running so high, I should’ve taken a step back,” she shared. “I was very emotional.”

The Row actress also noted that she hoped people around her would start “showing their true colors,” adding, “I look forward to burning the bridge with people who do not deserve to be in my presence. I have more friends around me now than I had before all of this happened.”