Moving on. After calling it quits with Randall Emmett in November, one of the “first things” Lala Kent decided to do was reinvent the “Rand” tattoo she had on her arm.

“I did that pretty quickly,” the 31-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty founder exclusively told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘We’re getting this knocked out. I gotta get this thing off my arm.’”

“I’m the type of person where when I’m done, my wall goes up,” she said to Stylish, referencing her split with Emmett, 50. “I have no feeling. It’s like I have mentally and emotionally moved on.”

The updated ink, which was tweaked to read “bRand new,” has quickly become her “favorite” design. The phrase not only made its way onto a pink hoodie in her merch shop, but it also became the catchphrase for her “Give Them Lala” tour, which she will be doing solo.

“I’ve got a brand new format for the tour & its everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Of course I will spill the tea, give behind the scenes commentary, Q&A, have inspiring guests, and most importantly we will get to know each other. I can’t wait to hang out with you 🤍,” Kent wrote alongside an Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, December 20. “I’ve cut the fat. It’s bigger. It’s better. The bRand new tour is happening. 👑.”

While her “bRand new” design is reigning supreme at the moment thanks to its significance post-split, the Vanderpump Rules star, who shares daughter Ocean with Emmett, isn’t ruling out adding ink to her collection.

She’s contemplating getting the Give Them Lala logo, which is a black-and-white sketch of her face, inked in the future. The emblem doesn’t just relate to her podcast podcast, it’s found on her best-selling book, makeup brand and skincare line.

That said, she’s not making any moves until she gets her mom’s stamp of approval. “I’ve gotta have my mom be ok with it,” she joked to Us. “I think she’s looking at me being like, ‘How did we go from no tattoos to tattoos everywhere?’”

Kent also has a tattoo of her dog’s name, “thug life,” “heathen,” an orca design, a heart around her nipple, “GIVE THEM LALA” in white ink and a lion design. The later was done to cover Emmett’s initials, which were crookedly drawn on her arm.