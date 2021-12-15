Breaking up is hard to do — but that hasn’t stopped Lala Kent from speaking her truth about her split from former fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, revealed during the Wednesday, December 15, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that she feels “disposable” after her split from the 50-year-old movie producer.

“Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘Lala you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more,’” she said. “And I have to be OK with that.”

Kent explained that Emmett — whom she refers to throughout the episode as “he whose name we shall not mention” — treats everyone as if they are “nothing more than just a possession and that … makes me sick daily.”

She continued, “To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f–king mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, ‘The universe will do its thing.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kent and Emmett had called off their engagement after three years. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us on November 3. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

Rumors that the pair, who share 9-month-old daughter Ocean, had split started spreading in October after Kent removed every photo of Emmett from her Instagram. Days later, she “liked” a meme about the film executive allegedly cheating on her.

Earlier this month, Kent addressed the cheating allegations against her ex for the first time since he was spotted with two women at a Nashville hotel in October.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls,” she said during the December 1 episode of her podcast. “[And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new.’”

She called the update to her body art a “vibe,” gushing, “It’s just such a fun thing to say, ‘Like, I’m brand new’ … and it’s in my handwriting — and I am brand new.”

On Wednesday, Kent admitted that each new thing she learns about her ex is “like a punch in the gut” — but she’s trying her best to stay positive about the future.

“[The breakup] is not going to take me out. I’ll be damned,” the Bravo celebrity told her listeners. “The universe will do its thing. The universe always reveals people’s truths.”

