Diamond deceit. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have called it quits in November, but the 31-year-old reality star only recently uncovered that the ring she was wearing on her finger was “fake.”

During the Wednesday, December 15, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum explained that her 6-carat engagement ring, which was previously valued around $150,000, had been treated “one or more times” to change its color. In actuality, the rock is “likely brown” and worth something “in the teens.”

This realization came after Kent, who shares daughter Ocean with Emmett, took her engagement to a “highly recommended jeweler” for an estimate. After learning that her bauble was not worth what she originally thought, she called up the original designer, Richie Rich.

“He seemed a little stressed out,” the beauty boss recalled of the confrontation. “He says his name who we shall not mention [Emmett] knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting. I don’t doubt that for a second.”

Kent continued: “It just was like, ‘Wow, there’s not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest.”

While news about her engagement ring came as a shock, she plans on getting rid of the “shitty diamonds” as she doesn’t need the “bad juju” in her life. That in mind, some aspects of her relationship were a bit more permanent.

The reality star had a “Rand” tattoo in honor of her ex inked on her arm in July 2020. Following her November split from the producer, Kent had the design adapted to read “bRand new.”

She went on to make the saying somewhat of her new motto, releasing merch with the tagline. The hoodie, which retailed for $50, is currently sold out.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kent and Emmett had called off their engagement after three years. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us on November 3. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

Rumors of the former couple’s split arose in October when the Give Them Lala founder deleted all pictures of Emmett. She later liked a meme about the producer cheating her. Earlier this month, Kent addressed the infidelity rumors for the first time since Emmett was spotted with two women at a Nashville hotel in October.