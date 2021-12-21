Lala Kent’s holiday collection smells as good as it looks. The beauty boss set out on a mission to serve up some extra-special stocking stuffers this season — and she didn’t skimp on the Christmas spirit.

When looking for the perfect inspo for her limited-edition holiday collection, the Vanderpump Rules star had the oh-so genius idea to incorporate one of her favorite “childhood memories”: hot chocolate. Lucky for Us, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was able to work some beauty magic and create a Lip Duo that smells like cocoa. Yes, you read that right.

“Whenever I think of Christmas, I think of hot chocolate because I would always have hot chocolate when we would go and see the Christmas lights or I’d go to my grandmother’s house. It’s always the hot chocolate that takes me right back to being a kid at Christmas time,” the Give Them Lala author exclusively told Us Weekly.

So, when she was able to infuse her Lip Quencher, which is available in a rich red, and Hydrogloss, which comes in an opalescent pearl, with the flavor, it was an all-around win. “The second you put it on, you feel immediately comforted.”

The holiday collection doesn’t stop with a dynamic lip duo. Kent also whipped up a stunning trio of blushes perfect for getting glam in a cinch. “When i think of blush, I think of my mom with the bright pink cheeks — I think a lot of people think of blush like that, as something that’s very outdated,” she shared with Stylish.

While it can be a little “intimidating” to go too heavy on the pink, blush is a must when it comes to makeup. “We need color in the winter time. I want people to not be afraid of blushes. You’re not going to be afraid of walking out looking like a clown [with these shades],” Kent said. “They’re very skin tone.”

Plus, applying the trio (which can also be used as eyeshadow!) is pretty much foolproof thanks to the reality star’s no-brainer “tongue technique.”

“I do this thing where I stick my tongue out so that I can see the bone structure. I’m that person that watched a million tutorials on how you contour, where you place your highlighter,” Kent told Us. “I feel like at this point, I’m a pro. When you stick your tongue out of your month, you can see each layer. You know where the contour gets placed, right above that — on the apples of your cheeks — is where the blush goes and then you just pop your highlighter on. It’s the blueprint.”

While these two products will have you looking your best for Christmas, don’t underestimate the Starlit Skin Body Glow when New Year’s Eve rolls around. “It’s a must have — that product is amazing,” the author said. “Just mix it in with whatever lotion you like to use and oh my gosh.”

Head over to givethemlala.com to shop the holiday collection before it sells out!