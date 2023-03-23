Wait, what? Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor returned to Bravo to discuss Scandoval, but the duo also took a few minutes to discuss another scandal-plagued former costar: Randall Emmett.

The Kentucky native, 34, and her husband, 43, mostly talked about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss during their Wednesday, March 22, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At one point, however, Cartwright responded to a fan question about Taylor’s business relationship with Emmett, 51. “Lala [Kent] recently said that Randall owes you a lot of money. So, how much does he owe you, and what’s your relationship like with him now?” the fan asked.

“We’re working it out,” Taylor replied before mentioning the number “70” and pointing to his wife. “She doesn’t want to talk about it.”

The former SURver quickly set him straight, saying, “No, I’ll talk about him! I think it’s you that doesn’t want to talk about him.”

When host Andy Cohen asked whether the film producer owed Taylor $70,000, Cartwright replied, “More.” The Superficial author, 54, then wanted the couple to explain how the IOU happened.

“You lent Randall money?” said an incredulous Cohen. “Let me guess. You were gonna ‘produce’ a film.”

Taylor said he wouldn’t “say anything,” noting that Cartwright could respond for him. “She’s nodding vigorously,” Cohen replied before quipping, “You’re not gonna get that money back.” Cartwright added, “He wants his money back.”

Emmett was previously engaged to Kent, 32, with whom he shares daughter Ocean, 2. The former couple called it quits in October 2021 after going public with their romance three years earlier.

Last year, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about Emmett that included multiple allegations of workplace abuse and sexual misconduct, as well as claims that his production company, Emmett/Furla Oasis Films, is in serious debt.

The Florida native denied the allegations at the time, claiming that the Give Them Lala author was responsible for the claims in the article. “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Emmett’s rep, Sallie Hofmeister, told the outlet in June 2022.

Kent, for her part, claimed in the piece that Emmett asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement during the early days of their romance, which began while the filmmaker was still married to Ambyr Childers. The Utah native also claimed that Emmett’s attorney offered her $14,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with the director.

“I said: ‘We’re done,’” Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham, told the newspaper, adding that she and her daughter left the attorney’s office after hearing the offer.

Kent and Childers, 34, meanwhile, are on good terms. When Ocean celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month, the You alum attended with her and Emmett’s daughters, London, 13, and Rylee, 9.

Us Weekly has reached out to Emmett for comment.