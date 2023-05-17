Randall Emmett spoke out against the upcoming Hulu documentary The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump, which delves into multiple allegations against the film producer.

“Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me,” the Midnight in Switchgrass producer, 52, said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday, May 16. “One of the writers, Amy Kaufman, seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent.”

The message continued: “Among other things, the article contained fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories made up by a few former disgruntled employees who had been dismissed. Lala was also a participant in this fiasco, likely because I have been fighting for 50/50 joint legal custody of our child.” Emmett shares 2-year-old daughter Ocean with the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, as well as daughters London, 13, and Rylee, 9, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In June 2022, an exposé by the L.A. Times accused Emmett of professional misconduct in a series of allegations. Per the outlet, one woman accused the Emmett/Furla Oasis Films cofounder of sexual misconduct and some of Emmett’s former personal assistants claimed their former boss made them handle personal affairs for him.

In the piece, Kent alleged that her ex — whom she dated from 2016 to 2021 — knew about Bruce Willis’ health issues before his family publicly announced his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, but continued to work with him. According to the Bravo personality, Emmett told her that the Die Hard star, 68, was unaware of his surroundings as early as November 2020 but continued working with him on several subsequent films. The Irishman producer, for his part, denied the allegations.

The documentary — which premieres on Monday, May 22 — features interviews with Kent’s family and Emmett’s past employees. Deadline reported on Monday that the Hulu special had “special access” to interview footage of the Give Them Lala founder, who opens up about her turbulent relationship with Emmett and how she became aware of the accusations made against her ex-fiancé.

Emmett, for his part, shared his reason for not being involved in the project with Page Six on Tuesday.

“I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based,” he said at the time. “It’s my understanding numerous people were contacted to participate in this documentary and most declined.”

Emmett also claimed that “people were encouraged to speak negatively” about himself while the “vast majority had only positive things to say.”

Us Weekly reached out for comment from both Kent and Emmett.

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 22.