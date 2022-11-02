Randall Emmett Denies Ex-Assistant's Claim That He Paid for Prostitutes

Randall Emmett denied a series of claims made against him in a new lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant Martin G’Blae.

“The allegations being made are beyond fictitious,” Suann MacIsaac, an attorney for the 51-year-old producer, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, November 2. “Mr. G’Blae is a disgruntled former employee who was fired for cause. During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate. Mr. G’Blae will most definitely be held accountable for his actions in a courtroom.”

G’Blae, 29, filed a lawsuit against his former boss and Emmett/Furla Oasis Films in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 1, alleging that racial discrimination played a role in his termination from the company.

In court documents obtained by Us, G’Blae claimed that he worked for Emmett from February 2020 until fall of that year, when he was “unlawfully terminated.” Though hired as an executive assistant for EFO Films, G’Blae alleged that he mostly worked in a personal assistant capacity for Emmett.

In addition to typical assistant tasks like “booking hotel rooms” and “booking flights,” G’Blae claimed that he paid Emmett’s “prostitutes and drug dealers.” One on occasion, the former employee alleged that he had to clean his boss’ trailer on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass after Emmett “had an affair with a masseuse” whom G’Blae believed was a prostitute.

“When G’Blae found used needles in the trailer and stained sheets in the trailer, he refused to clean it as he believed the needles and sexual fluids were health hazards,” the documents read.

G’Blae further alleged that Emmett had him book hotel rooms for women who “may have been minors,” claiming that the filmmaker once asked him to obtain the phone number of a girl who was celebrating her 17th birthday.

The production assistant also repeated a story about Emmett’s pet goldfish that he previously recounted in a Los Angeles Times exposé about the producer that ran in June.

“Another time, in or around early August 2020, when Emmett’s daughter’s pet fish became sick and died, Emmett blamed G’Blae’s ‘mental illness’ for the fish’s death,” G’Blae’s attorneys alleged. “Emmett said this in front of other assistants, who then laughed at G’Blae about it for the rest of the day. However, it was Emmett’s housekeeper’s failure to follow instructions about caring for the fish that led to its death.”

G’Blae’s lawsuit came days after Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, filed a restraining order against the Miami native, alleging that he verbally and emotionally abused her during their marriage. A court denied her request for a temporary emergency order, but a hearing is scheduled for later this month.

“Randall is very pleased the court recognized that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request,” a rep for the former Bravo star told Us last month.

Emmett and the You alum, 34, tied the knot in 2009 and later welcomed daughters London, now 12, and Rylee, now 8. The Lone Survivor producer filed for legal separation in 2015 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

The Vanderpump Rules alum later moved on with Lala Kent, with whom he shares daughter Ocean, 19 months. Emmett and the Give Them Lala author, 32, split in October 2021 after getting engaged three years prior.