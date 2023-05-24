The Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, and according to Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the three-part special wastes no time getting the ball rolling in the aftermath of Scandoval.

While discussing Tom Sandoval still living in the house he bought with Ariana Madix following their split due to his affair with Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent gets heated.

After telling Andy Cohen that she doesn’t think it’s healthy for exes to share a home, Lala compares Sandoval to her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. (Lala, 32, and Randall, 52, who share daughter Ocean, ended their engagement in 2021 when she claimed he cheated. He has since been accused of sexual misconduct and mistreating assistants, which he has denied.)

“Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years – he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying,” she says.

As Raquel, 28, watches from a dressing room — she couldn’t be on stage at the same time as Scheana Shay after filing a temporary restraining order against her costar for their altercation on the night the cast discovered the affair — the former beauty pageant contestant rolls her eyes. (The restraining order has since been dropped.)

Lala continues: “I couldn’t get Randall to stay home and then when s—t hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f—k out of the house.”

Ariana, 37, agrees, adding: “There you go.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO goes on to call 40-year-old Sandoval “a f—king narcissist.”

“Everyone needs to be warned about this person,” Lala says. “Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

Lisa Vanderpump, however, isn’t so sure. “Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval is a dangerous person,” the SUR boss, 62, replies.

After saying she “reject[s]” LVP’s opinion, Lala goes off again: “He was sleeping next to her! That was his life partner! If he can do that to her, there’s something wrong with this person!”

As Ariana nods her head in agreement, Sandoval steps in. “Lala, if you’re going to judge my character, you need to get in line — somewhere near the f—king back,” he says.

Lala repeatedly tells Sandoval to “shut the f—k up,” which leads Lisa to ask her to “calm down.” When she refuses, Lisa notes, “We’re going to be here for, like, 10 hours for God’s sake. You cannot start like this.”

The cast of Pump Rules filmed the reunion on March 23, three weeks after Ariana discovered Sandoval — whom she started dating in 2014 — had cheated on her with Raquel. While reports have surfaced that Raquel and Sandoval have already split, an insider told Us Weekly that “Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place.”

Amid the backlash from the affair, Raquel checked into a facility for mental health treatment.

“Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things,” the source said. “Once their affair was revealed, they decided to take time out to focus on working on themselves. They have no idea what the future holds, but they’re dedicated to bettering themselves and aren’t concerned with pursuing a relationship with each other — or anybody else, for that matter — right now.”

Part 1 of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.