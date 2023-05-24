Tom Sandoval Denies Dating Karlee Hale, Darcey Silva Hookup: Details

One Scandoval at a time! Tom Sandoval denied multiple dating rumors amid the fallout from his affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

In a since-deleted TikTok shared by TLC star Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko Bollok, the influencer claimed that her mom once hooked up with the 40-year-old TomTom cofounder.

“Me watching the vanderpump rules finale with my mom and her telling me she had a fling with tom sandoval 10 years ago,” Aniko wrote on top of the selfie video, which showed her blinking and looking around in disbelief.

Sandoval’s rep, however, denied the claims.

“Tom absolutely did not have an affair with Darcey,” a spokesperson for the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 23. (Darcey, 48 — who rose to fame on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and stars with her twin sister on Darcey & Stacey — has yet to comment on the drama.)

Sandoval also maintained he is “just friends” with influencer Karlee Hale, a rep for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner told TMZ on Tuesday, one week after the pair were photographed dining together.

“[He] recently hung out with her because he happened to be in Austin performing with his band,” the rep added.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer has also cooled things off with Leviss, 28, amid Scandoval. The costars began hooking up in August 2022 despite the restaurateur’s relationship with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who broke up with her boyfriend of nearly a decade in March after discovering their affair.

“We’re really good friends. We’re not putting any label on it,” Sandoval told Howie Mandel last month, adding the two are “taking a break” at the moment.

Leviss, for her part, entered a treatment facility after the cast filmed the explosive season 10 reunion at the end of March, the former pageant queen’s rep told Us in April. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Madix, 37, has been making headlines for her romance with fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

“I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied,” she gushed about her relationship with Wai on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

The couple met “at a wedding about 10 days” after Scandoval, Madix later revealed on the Thursday, May 18, episode of the Today show. “And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”