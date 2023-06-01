Conflicting narratives. Tom Sandoval accuses ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix of insulting his intelligence throughout their relationship in a first look at Peacock’s extended version of part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Pumped Up Edition.

In the clip — shared exclusively with Us Weekly before the episode hits the streaming platform on Thursday, June 1 — Sandoval, 40, rails against his ex’s alleged treatment of him. “The way you talk to me, the condescending attitude, the way you’re, like, ‘Rub two brain cells together,’” says the TomTom cofounder. “The way you would always tell me, like, ‘Yeah, your brain don’t work so well.’”

The Missouri native goes on to claim that Ariana, 37, was “always, always telling me that I’m dumb” throughout their nine-year relationship. Us confirmed in March that the pair called it quits after Sandoval’s months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss came to light.

In the teaser for the extended scene, Ariana responds to her ex’s remarks with disbelief, claiming that the “two brain cells” comment was a joke he made himself. “I’ve never told you you were dumb,” she says. “I never said you were dumb until today. Cause you’re acting dumb today.”

The exes shout over each other during the heated exchange, with the Florida native calling Sandoval “literally delusional” and employing a strategy she claims to have learned from her former beau. “I’m gonna use your tactic that you told me about filming this show — it’s that if someone’s saying something wrong about you, never let them finish a sentence,” she says.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur, for his part, insists that Ariana devised the method. “That’s not what I said, I said you need to correct them,” he says, pointing his finger at Ariana. “That was your tactic. That was your tactic, motherf—ker. You said these girls like to spread propaganda.”

SUR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump then looks over at Sandoval, asking, “Did you just call her motherf—ker?” The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras musician shrugs in response.

The tense moment is not the first time Sandoval has claimed that Ariana finds him dumb. “It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I’m dumb or, like, annoying. It definitely pulls in the question, like, whether Ariana and I are right for each other,” he said in a confessional during an April episode of Pump Rules filmed when the duo were still dating.

Sandoval has also blamed the pair’s relationship issues on a lackluster sex life. “Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of, like, a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates,” he said during an April appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection.”

Ariana weighed in on her ex’s characterization of the situation during her appearance on “Call Her Daddy” earlier this month.

“It felt like he wanted to have sex, but I was like, ‘But do you want to have sex with me? Is it about me or is it just about the act?'” she said, noting that she “wanted quality time [with her then-boyfriend] so bad” but “felt like he was just adding more and more things to his plate.”

The exes have been forced to rehash their problems in the Pump Rules reunion. In the extended version of part 1 — which hit Peacock on Thursday, May 25 — Ariana claimed that Sandoval rarely brought up their issues when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“[There was one time] the night when he was screaming at me for 45 minutes straight off-camera,” she alleged.

Part 3 of the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7. Catch the extended, uncensored version of part 2 on Peacock tomorrow.