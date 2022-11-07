Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter Runs Away From Her Former Boss Lisa Vanderpump

Like mother, like daughter? Stassi Schroeder offered a glimpse at the hilarious interaction between her 21-month-old daughter, Hartford, and former boss Lisa Vanderpump.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 6, the little girl was seen running away from Vanderpump, 62. “Hartford, Lisa’s trying to talk to you,” Schroeder, 34, said in the clip.

Meanwhile, the restaurateur played along with the toddler, saying, “Don’t you know who I am Hartford? Hartford, come back.”

The former SUR waitress and her daughter were at Villa Rosa for a party that Vanderpump threw for her grandson Teddy’s first birthday. This marks the first public reunion between the former Vanderpump Rules costars following the podcast host’s 2020 firing.

Schroeder appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2013 to 2020. After the end of season 8, the Amazing Race alum was axed alongside Kristin Doute due to their past comments about former costar Faith Stowers.

Newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for using racial slurs in resurfaced tweets. Meanwhile, OG Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their departure six months later.

The Next Level Basic author and Doute, 39, subsequently apologized after Stowers, 33, claimed that the women had falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Following Schroeder’s departure, Vanderpump recalled reuniting with her former employee. “I did say, ‘Yes, I called you back and I’ve called you and reached out to you.’ … She was very friendly,” the England native exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted that she understood Bravo’s decision behind terminating the cast members. “I also think they needed to learn a lesson about, you know, respecting other people’s point of views and having empathy and looking at other people’s lives, not just through their own lens,” she continued. “Personally, I think a lot of people need to learn that.”

Earlier this year, Vanderpump opened up about where she stands with the OG stars now. “I’m always there,” she told Us in July after Cartwright, 33, previously claimed she wasn’t in contact with the businesswoman. “I’m always there for them. If they need me, I’m always there.”