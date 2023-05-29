She’s fed up. Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval after photos of him seemingly on the phone with Raquel Leviss surfaced online.

“Look at this clown,” Kent, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story over the Monday, May 29, TMZ article that showed Sandoval, 40, appearing to have a conversation with Leviss, 28, after boarding a flight to Pittsburgh one day prior.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f—red up and bang his Side Chicks,” Kent continued. “Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex. He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because ashes loved and care about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Kent went off on Sandoval. During the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — which kicked off with part one on Wednesday, May 24 and was filmed in March — the Row star scolded the Tom Tom co-owner over his cheating scandal with Leviss. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after he was caught having an affair with their costar Leviss.)

While discussing Sandoval still living in the house he bought with Madix, 37, following their breakup, Kent told host Andy Cohen that she doesn’t think it’s healthy for exes to share a home. She then compared Sandoval to her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. (Kent and Randall, 52, who share daughter Ocean, ended their engagement in 2021 when she claimed he cheated. He has since been accused of sexual misconduct and mistreating assistants, which he has denied.)

“Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years – he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying,” she said. Kent continued: “I couldn’t get Randall to stay home and then when s—t hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f—k out of the house … Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

While reports have surfaced that Leviss and Sandoval had already split, an insider told Us last week that “Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place.”

The source added: “Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things … They have no idea what the future holds, but they’re dedicated to bettering themselves and aren’t concerned with pursuing a relationship with each other.”

In April, Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment facility after taping the Pump Rules reunion the month prior.