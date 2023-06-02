Focusing on the now! Brock Davies and Scheana Shay aren’t in a rush to give daughter Summer a younger sibling.

“We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, June 2, while promoting his Homebody app. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

Davies and Shay, 38, welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer in April 2021. While giving birth to their little one, the “Good as Gold” songstress was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a form of preeclampsia that can occur following delivery. Before becoming a mother, Shay faced a series of fertility issues and suffered a miscarriage before the arrival of their rainbow baby.

“Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love,” Davies gushed to Us. “We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn.”

The New Zealand native, for his part, is also the father of son Eli and daughter Winter from a previous marriage. While his eldest two children live in Australia with their mom and stepfather, Davies has been candid about their strained relationship since his move to the United States.

“It doesn’t come down to what I want at this point in time. It’s what’s good for the kids,” the former football star explained of his relationship with his eldest two children and their mother. “They’re in a stable environment with their dad and their mom and their little sister. And so in time, I’m hoping, we can continue having the doors open and then they’ll come in and we can communicate. We’re ready for it but it’s gonna take a lot of time and so I understand that now.”

While Davies isn’t a rookie when it comes to fatherhood, the personal trainer confessed that the second chance has helped him grow as a dad.

“I’m in a different position in my life. I can be very present. And so hopefully that carries over to when we build on [my] relationship with my other two, and I can carry that over there,” he explained. “I’m committed to it. Being a parent is amazing.”

While Davies has found his groove with parenthood, he also found passion in his career when he founded Homebody Inc in 2021, alongside business partners Sophia Das and Nicole Kamback. The company — which was acquired by luxury fitness apparel and lifestyle brand Athletifreak on Thursday, June 1 — features a live-streaming app that helps fitness creators monetize their health and wellness content while creating a community for its 11 million users. The network gives fitness professionals the chance to share their workout classes and health tips across the globe.

“We didn’t know what the vision was for Homebody as we came together. We knew what we wanted to do, which was [to] help creators,” Davies told Us. “Along that journey with Sophia and Nicole, we really started building momentum and then really leveraging everything we had and putting our effort into this first time around as a startup. To come out the other end with an acquisition is … [an] ultimate goal.”