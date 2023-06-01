Saying goodbye? Raquel Leviss revealed that she may not return to film season 11 of Vanderpump Rules after the fallout of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

During a clip from Peacock’s extended version of the season 10 reunion, which started streaming on Thursday, June 1, Andy Cohen asked whether Raquel, 28, planned to come back after her parents seemingly stepped in to help her navigate the public backlash.

“I don’t know. It is in question right now. I want to,” she told the Bravo executive producer, 54, in a one-on-one interview.

While the reunion and interviews with Andy with shot in March, Charli Burnett has since fueled speculation about a potential shake-up before Bravo cameras start rolling again.

“[Sandoval and Raquel] need the money now. They need the check since they have no endorsements,” Charli, 26, said on the May 23 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I think the only reason not is Raquel’s parents may intervene and not allow her to.”

The SUR waitress recalled her conversations with Raquel’s loved ones in the aftermath of the cheating scandal. “They have said comments to us or even to me. [They have told me], ‘She’s not doing this anymore,'” Charli claimed. “Yes, they 100 percent [have influence over her].”

Journalist Kate Aurthur, who appeared on the podcast as well, shared her knowledge about the former beauty pageant contestant’s relationship with her parents.

“I actually asked her publicist this when we spoke the day before my Variety story published,” Aurthur noted. “I said, ‘Are the parents stepping in and taking [her away from the relationship]?’ I have heard that they do not like Tom at all.”

Raquel’s personal life was at the center of season 10 following her split from James Kennedy. She originally was briefly linked to Peter Madrigal and Oliver Saunders before hooking up with Tom Schwartz in August 2022. As the drama played out on screen, Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, called it quits with Ariana Madix because of his secret romance with Raquel.

In response to the drama, the California native issued a public apology to Madix, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

Raquel went onto say that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” she added.

After reuniting with her costars to film the reunion, Us confirmed that Raquel entered a mental health facility amid the drama.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from Raquel’s rep read in April, which clarified that she was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Meanwhile, viewers got a glimpse at Sandoval and Raquel’s dynamic for the first time when they discussed their affair during the season 10 finale.

“I was just so curious what it would feel like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. And I never, like, had sex like that before,” she told cameras on the May 17 episode. “I should have removed myself from the situation, but I didn’t have the willpower to not see him.”

After deciding not to kiss in front of the camera, Raquel admitted she had some concerns about a future with the Missouri native. “Am I really going to put my life on the line for someone who would cheat on someone that they loved so much?” she asked Sandoval. “Because then that makes me think you could be capable of doing that to me and I don’t want to get caught up in this whirlwind romance where I am blind to these things.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Raquel rep for comment.