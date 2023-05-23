More speculation. Charli Burnett claimed she heard rumors about Tom Sandoval‘s infidelity years before his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“Someone came to me and said, ‘I was getting my hair done and my hairdresser told me that one of their clients had to sign an NDA to f—k Tom Sandoval.’ But this was my first season of filming so I didn’t know what to do with that information,” Burnett, 26, who joined Vanderpump Rules in 2020, revealed on the Tuesday, May 23 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

The SUR waitress recalled feeling apprehensive about bringing the information to Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. “I was naive so I thought everyone makes up rumors and everyone says things that are so crazy,” Burnett continued. “But now I realize that, maybe, he has been this person the entire time and I think he enjoyed putting up a facade.”

Sandoval’s infidelity was a major topic of conversation after he kissed Madix, 37, while still dating Kristen Doute a decade ago. Following the TomTom co-owner, 40, and Doute’s split in 2013, the Michigan native, 40, accused her ex of being unfaithful again. Madix and Sandoval subsequently started dating in between seasons 2 and 3 of the Bravo show.

Madix, for her part, refused to acknowledge the rumors when Doute helped Annemarie Maldonado a.k.a Miami Girl confront him at SUR in season 3. Sandoval’s personal life made headlines again in March when Us Weekly confirmed his split from Madix due to his affair with Leviss, 28.

While filming new footage for season 10, the bar owner admitted he was unfaithful to Madix during their nearly decade-long relationship. Speaking about Miami Girl, he told Scheana Shay in the finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 17: “Ariana has always known the truth about that.”

Sandoval went on to say that “there was one other time” he was unfaithful. He noted it wasn’t a random person before refusing to answer more questions, saying, “It isn’t fair, I am not going into it.”

Shortly after the season 10 finale aired, Madix said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had a guess about who Sandoval was referring to — and according to the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author, the mystery woman was not on Vanderpump Rules.

Fellow costar Lala Kent addressed Sandoval’s infidelity as well when she claimed on the show that he cheated with former SUR hostess Billie Lee.

“You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around? No one chooses right off the bat, ‘I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.’ No. This is comfortability,” the beauty mogul, 32, said in the season 10 finale. “A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do. We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

Lee and Sandoval, who have not publicly commented on the speculation, previously denied the claims in unaired footage from the season 7 reunion. The former reality star has been spotted spending time with the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder multiple times amid the drama.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways,” Lee wrote via Instagram in April. “There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. “There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

While Madix unfollowed Lee on Instagram, she has since thanked her ex castmate for walking her dog, writing via Instagram on Sunday, May 21, “Billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Sandoval’s rep for comment.