Water under the bridge? Ariana Madix is seemingly on better terms with Billie Lee after the Vanderpump Rules alum showed support for Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal.

Madix, 37, took to social media on Sunday, May 21, to comment on a Daily Mail story about the former SUR hostess, 39, walking her dog Mya while Madix and Sandoval, 40, were out of town. In response to Instagram comments throwing shade at Lee, the Florida native came to her former costar’s defense.

“Billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, but mya is my dog and that article should correct itself. ❤️,” she replied, referring to the headline which claimed Lee was looking after Sandoval’s dog.

Madix’s response comes after she sparked rumors of a falling out with Lee in the wake of her split from Sandoval. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix and the TomTom co-owner called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Most Vanderpump Rules stars — with the exception of Tom Schwartz — publicly sided with Madix amid the drama. Lee, for her part, made headlines when she was spotted with Sandoval on multiple occasions in April.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former reality star, who appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2018 to 2019, defended her decision to support the Missouri native amid the drama.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways,” Lee wrote via Instagram. “There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in.”

She added: “There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

Fans noticed in the aftermath of the statement that Madix and Lee were not following each other on the app. Kristen Doute, meanwhile, defended the Something About Her cofounder after claiming Lee was a hypocrite.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out … smh,” the former Bravo star, 40, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, commented on an Instagram photo of Lee and Sandoval. In response, Lee slammed Doute for her reaction to the affair.

“Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literally taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like who does that!?” Lee replied via Instagram. “It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies. Read the room. [Your] friendship is fake and performative.”

Earlier this month, Lee became a topic of conversation again when Lala Kent claimed their one-time costar had her own past with Sandoval.

“You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around? No one chooses right off the bat, ‘I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.’ No. This is comfortability,” the beauty mogul, 32, said in the season 10 finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 17. “A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do. We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

Lee and Sandoval, who have not publicly commented on the speculation, previously denied the claims in unaired footage from the season 7 reunion.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner, for his part, confirmed during the finale he cheated on Madix during their relationship more than once. The Fancy AF Cocktails co-author also recently clapped back at claims she told her costars not to side with Sandoval.

“Anyone can make their own choices and I can make mine in return. Won’t be any argument over it. I’ll respectfully just ‘dip out,'” Madix wrote in the comments section of a “Chicks in the Office” podcast clip, which discussed Scheana Shay ending her friendship with the businessman on screen.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.