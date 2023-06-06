Telling it like it is. Stassi Schroeder shared the advice she gave Tom Schwartz as he continues to publicly support Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal.

“I saw Tom Schwartz over the weekend. I feel like I am going to get in trouble for saying that. But we hadn’t seen him in five months and he came by to see us. I was like, ‘Schwartz, when we are on tour, if I bring you up, I get booed by my own listeners,'” Schroeder, 34, recalled on a recent episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2020, said she tried to help Schwartz, 40, navigate the aftermath of the drama.

“I was like, ‘Can I give you some f—king advice? Stop doing everything that you’re doing. You literally have done everything wrong. I understand you were put in a really tough situation because of your friend. You need to take a look at why you’re riding so hard for someone who has f—ked you over and over and over,'” she continued. “And he seemed to really realize that, but I was like, ‘Schwartz, it is time for you to take accountability. Kiss the ring. Bend the f—king knee. You are wrong.'”

Schwartz has continued to face public backlash after news broke in March about his business partner’s affair with their costar Raquel Leviss. The Minnesota native, for his part, hooked up with Leviss, 28, in August 2022 shortly before she sparked her romance with Sandoval, 40.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One month after Us Weekly confirmed Sandoval’s split from Ariana Madix, Schwartz revealed when he found out about his friend’s infidelity.

“I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April. “Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear. [Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder raised eyebrows when he requested empathy for Sandoval. “First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he added. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Andy Cohen later discussed the insight he offered Schwartz about weathering a scandal in the public eye.

“Now what I told him was, ‘Here’s how this works in an interview,’ and ‘This is difficult when you’re being interviewed.’ I am a talk show host who likes to fill dead air,” the Bravo executive producer, 55, detailed on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy that same month. “However, I am also someone who has said too much, many, many times. … When there is a topic, I am not looking to make trouble for myself over or I think maybe I want to be concise here or I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t want to get anyone else in any trouble. I need to be careful with my words that would have been the Tom Schwartz moment on Wednesday.”

Cohen continued: “So what you do, I told Tom Schwartz is, ‘You answer the question, and then you stop talking. And when you stop talking that means I have to say something and then I will either change the subject and ask a new question because you theoretically answered the question.'”

During part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which aired in May, Schwartz called Sandoval and Leviss out for their secret romance. “Without a doubt about it throughout the fall leading up to the new year, they spent an inappropriate amount of time together. F—k yeah, they did,” he said on the Bravo special.

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.